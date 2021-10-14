Cold front to drop temps into the 60s, possibly 50s in Central Florida

If you've been waiting to feel some fall-like temperatures, don't worry, because a chill is coming to Central Florida.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is currently tracking a cold front over the mid-section of the nation with its sights set on the eastern United States.

"A significant cold front will blow through late Saturday night, setting the stage for beautiful weather for much of next week with lower humidity levels and cooler daytime highs!" explained FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner. "Dew points will go from the steamy 70s Saturday into the dry 40s, 50s on Sunday. Afternoon relative humidity levels between 25%-45%, marking a sharp change in the weather and represent a sure sign of fall."

Garner added that daytime temperatures will also drop from around 90 degrees, as we've seen over the past week, to the low 80s.

The latest forecast models rainfall amounts look slim, perhaps not even measurable in many locations, especially from the Orlando area North. Winds will wrap around the north-northeast Saturday night into Sunday. It's at this time that drier air will be moving into the area and breezes increase.

Garner said wind gusts on Sunday could reach 30 mph.

"If participating in outdoor events like Daytona's Biketoberfest motorcycle rally, or for the Sanford airshow, you may want to tote an extra layer like a sweatshirt or windbreaker for the mornings, especially if you've just lived through this Florida summer and are acclimated to the heat. This impact may be especially apparent on the water, where winds could gust a bit higher making it feel cooler."

RELATED: FOX 35 Storm Team: Tropical system has potential to develop before Halloween

High pressure will be taking over the late weekend, setting the stage for a great run of weather heading into much of next week. Afternoon highs will retreat into the 80s and overnights will bring the 60s near Orlando, possibly 50s over portions of North Central Florida.

Ahead of the cold front will be some hot, Florida-like weather.

On Friday, expect another warm and relatively humid day for the area.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

The rip current threat appears to be a bit higher as some fresh ocean swell arrives from the distant Atlantic. Stay safe out there!

As we said, the longer-range outlook is suggesting that some really nice weather will be returning to Central Florida.

Stay tuned and get ready for some fine, Fall Florida weather!