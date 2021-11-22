Cold front to drop temperatures in Central Florida to 30s, 40s ahead of Thanksgiving

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking the ‘Next Big Thing’ coming to Central Florida.

A cold front will approach the region Monday through mid-morning.

Clouds and rain will be on the rise throughout the day and temperature highs are expected to move into the 70s.

Showers will spread from North Central Florida to areas south as the late morning hours hit. Locally heavy downpours and some enhanced breezes will accompany a few of the showers.

Thankfully, strong storms are not expected.

Cooler air will funnel into Central Florida late Monday through the night, with breezes increasing a bit from the northwest.

Tuesday then brings sun-filled skies and much cooler temperatures. Highs on Tuesday will stay in the 60s with a breezy outlook in the wind department.

The coolest temperatures arrive overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning with the 30s, 40s, and 50s in play.

Then, on Thanksgiving, Central Florida looks great with very comfy weather. Lots of sunshine, low humidity, and a high around 75 degrees.

Enjoy and happy Thanksgiving from the FOX 35 Storm Team.

