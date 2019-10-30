Clocks 'Fall Back': Brighter mornings for early risers

The end of daylight saving time is fast approaching, which means an extra hour of sleep this weekend.

The clock shift means brighter mornings for early risers with sunrise in Orlando moving back to 6:38 a.m.

The drive home from work will be darker though, with sunset moving back to 5:39 p.m., compared to a 6:39 p.m. sunset on Saturday.

"It's also a good time to check smoke alarms," FOX 35 Meteorologist Kristin Giannas said.

"As you're resetting the clock on your stove, you can also replace the batteries on your smoke alarms."

According to the International Association of Fire Fighters, two-thirds of home fire deaths result from broken smoke alarms.

"In half of reported home fires in which smoke alarms were present but did not operate, the batteries had been removed or the alarm was disconnected due to dead battery alerts or nuisance alarms," the IAFF said.

Looking ahead, daylight saving time 2020 will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 8.

Clocks will then "Spring forward," with sunrise moving up to 7:42 a.m., and sunet moving to 7:30 p.m.