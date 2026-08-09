Chances increase for tropical development in the Atlantic

The Brief A wave in the Eastern Atlantic now has a 20% chance of development over the next week. There is also a wave coming off the coast of West Africa that has a 40% chance of development over the next 7 days. Both systems don't look to impact Florida.



There are two waves we're watching in the tropics. A wave in the Eastern Atlantic now has a 20% chance of development over the next week.

A wave coming off the coast of West Africa has a 40% chance of development over the next 7 days.

Timeline:

As we progress through mid to late week, data suggest at least the potential for a tropical depression or tropical storm with a tropical wave coming off the coast of West Africa.

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This could become Tropical Storm Cristobal by later next week, but there is a lot of wind shear in the tropical Atlantic.

This is thanks to the strong El Niño we've been seeing throughout the season thus far. That is making for lots of wind shear across the Basin. Shear and dry air, despite some development, should make for a weaker system overall, but it's something we'll be watching closely.

IMPACTS ON FLORIDA

Both systems don't look to impact Florida. The strong ridge of high pressure in the Atlantic should help steer this system out into the open Atlantic and keep it away from any major landmass.