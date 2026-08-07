Watch: 33-foot vessel sinks off Florida Coast after being stuck on a sandbar

The Brief A man was safely rescued late Thursday night after his 33-foot sailboat ran aground on a sandbar and began taking on water in Flagler County. Flagler County Fire Rescue (FCFR) located the nearly half-submerged vessel and safely transported its solo occupant back to the dock. Video released by officials captures the moment first responders arrived on the scene to complete the marine rescue.



A man was rescued from a sinking sailboat after becoming stranded in Flagler County, authorities say.

No serious injuries were reported, though the boat sustained damage, officials said.

FCFR: Sinking sailboat found stuck on sandbar

What we know:

The 33-foot vessel had run aground on a sandbar and was quickly filling with water before being spotted late Thursday night, August 6, Flagler County Fire Rescue (FCFR) said.

Marine crew members said the vessel’s solo occupant was safe and immediately transported back to the dock after being found near Channel Marker 94.

"Great work by everyone involved," officials said. "We’re thankful for a successful outcome and the opportunity to serve our community."

Footage released by Flagler County Fire Rescue shows the moment crews arrived, with the vessel nearly half-submerged by the time first responders reached the scene.

Watch: Flagler County Fire Rescue responds to marine rescue