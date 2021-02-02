Be prepared: Tornado drill expected across Florida on Wednesday

article

There will be a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday.

It will happen at 10 a.m. EST.

Officials say that participation in the drill is voluntary and decided county by county.

If your county participates, you should consider yourselves under a Tornado Watch. This means that you should monitor the weather and be prepared to go to a safe place in the event of a warning. A Tornado Warning will then be issued at 10 a.m. EST, meaning you should take immediate protective action.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

"In real life, you must listen for the Watch and Warning messages to determine the threat to your area, and decide which protective actions to take," NOAA previously said. "When in doubt, take immediate protective action! Plans may vary depending on the number of adults present, how vulnerable your location is, communications or other factors. All Floridians should use the tornado drill to develop and practice their severe weather plans. Being prepared saves lives."

Advertisement

Public and commercial broadcasters, school districts, private schools, preschools, and daycare centers are encouraged to participate in the drill.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.