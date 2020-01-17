After record mid-January heat, Central Florida to drop into the 30s and 40s next week

After record mid-January heat in Central Florida, temperatures will be below-normal next week.

Afternoon high temperatures will struggle to hit 60 degrees on Tuesday, with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

The normal high for this time of year in Orlando is 71 degrees, the normal low is 49 degrees.

A strong cold front will push over the state on Sunday, increasing the chance for showers to 50%.

It will be warm ahead of the front, with afternoon highs topping off in the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday.

