Warm front: Central Florida to experience the 80s this week

The front that brought stormy skies over the weekend will move back northward into Central Florida as a warm front Monday.

This will keep skies mostly cloudy and help promote a rain chance mainly for the afternoon and evening. Coverage looks quite low -- in the range of 20 percent, perhaps a notch higher near 30 percent -- for parts of the Space Coast in Brevard County.

Highs will hit around the 70-degree mark across Central Florida. Certainly, a huge contrast compared to the big Central Florida chills that occurred just last week. Low 70s are typical for area highs this time of year. So, for once, our temperatures are back on course.

This will be changing by midweek as southerly wind flow develops and really sends temps soaring into the 80s during that time. In some cases, area highs will be running between 10 to 12 degrees above normal, especially across East Central Florida and into Osceola County and the Treasure Coast.

The region will also see a big uptick in foggy conditions as moisture and temperatures increase. The fog will likely develop over the western peninsula and eastern Gulf. From there, west-southwest breezes will drive the fog eastbound into East Central Florida.

This will be the case each morning, Tuesday through Friday.

