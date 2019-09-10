Couple charged after 150 dead dogs found on property; hundreds more rescued
A couple who operated an animal rescue face multiple charges after authorities found about 150 dead dogs on property in Missouri and Texas and rescued hundreds more animals who were packed into cages and living in "unimaginable" conditions, law enforcement said.
Missouri mother of 6 feeds hungry children in her neighborhood, report says
A Missouri mother of six is reportedly feeding hundreds of children in need in St. Louis.
Missouri man charged with repeatedly stabbing neighbor's dog who ran onto property
A Missouri man stabbed a neighbor’s Border collie at least seven times after the canine ran onto his property with another dog, officials said. The dog was so severely injured that he had to be euthanized.
Missouri man charged with stabbing, then strangling girlfriend's dog
A Missouri man has been charged with stabbing his girlfriend's dog, then strangling the animal to death after getting into a vehicle to take it to a veterinarian.