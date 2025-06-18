Florida Panthers Championship Celebration & Parade: When, where and how to watch

The Brief The Florida Panthers will celebrate their 2025 Stanley Cup win with a beachfront parade in Fort Lauderdale on June 22. The parade will follow the same route as last year’s celebration, ending with a rally at SE Fifth Street. More event details, including parking and logistics, will be announced on the team’s website and social channels.



The Florida Panthers will celebrate their 2025 Stanley Cup victory with a parade and rally on Sunday, June 22.

When and where is the Florida Panthers' victory parade?

What we know:

The Florida Panthers will celebrate their Stanley Cup victory over the Edmonton Oilers with a parade and rally on Sunday, June 22, beginning at noon.

The parade will travel along A1A in Fort Lauderdale, starting at Riomar Street and ending just north of Fort Lauderdale Beach Park at Southeast Fifth Street — directly across from Hotel Maren. A stage will be set up at that endpoint for a rally featuring speeches by players, coaches, and executives.

Back-to-back Stanley Cups

The Panthers captured their second straight Stanley Cup title Tuesday night, defeating the Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 of the final. With the win, the Panthers became the NHL’s first back-to-back champions since the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021, and just the third team to achieve the feat in the 21st century.

Sam Reinhart delivered a historic performance, scoring four goals to become only the sixth player in league history—and the first since Maurice "Rocket" Richard in 1957—to record a four-goal game in a Stanley Cup Final. His third goal of the night completed a hat trick that sent both hats and plastic rats raining down onto the ice in celebration.

Matthew Tkachuk, a centerpiece of the Panthers' resurgence, sealed the victory by scoring the championship-clinching goal.

Timeline:

The parade kicks off at noon on Sunday, June 22, at Riomar Street on A1A.

Midday: Parade continues southbound toward Fort Lauderdale Beach Park

Post-parade: Rally with speeches from team members at SE Fifth Street

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released specific information regarding road closures, parking availability, or transportation accommodations for the event. These logistical details are expected in the days leading up to the parade and will be shared on FloridaPanthers.com/PlayoffCentral and the team’s social media. The City of Fort Lauderdale is expected to provide updates here.

The backstory:

This marks the second year in a row the Panthers have held a championship parade, celebrating the franchise's historic back-to-back Stanley Cup titles. Last year’s celebration followed the exact same route and drew thousands of fans despite a heavy downpour that briefly delayed the festivities.

The team has evolved into a league powerhouse, with fan-favorite players like captain Aleksander Barkov, goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, and forward Matthew Tkachuk driving the success.

Fan Zone:

Fans can buy championship merchandise at Pantherland at both Baptist Health IcePlex and Amerant Bank Arena, or online at FLATeamShop.com. Season ticket wait lists are now open for the 2025–26 season.

