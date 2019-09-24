Final six Pulse museum designs now on display
The six finalists chosen to design the National Pulse Memorial and Museum are presenting their models for the museum that can now be viewed by the public. The winning team’s concept will be announced on October 30. The onePulse foundation says they hope to break ground by 2021.
US vaping illnesses top 1,000; death count is up to 18
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 1,080 confirmed and probable cases have been reported in 48 states and one U.S. territory as of Tuesday afternoon. The count includes 18 deaths in 15 states. Most who got sick said they vaped products containing THC, the marijuana ingredient that causes a high, but some said they vaped only nicotine.
EA Sports could be moving HQ from Maitland to Downtown Orlando
EA Sports is planning a move from Maitland to Downtown Orlando's Creative Village. The game-developing company would construct a 180,00-square-foot building, plaza and parking garage representing a roughly $62 million dollar investment.
Changes coming after security breach at Spruce Creek HS
The Volusia County School District has announced some big security changes after a homeless man trespassed onto the Spruce Creek High School campus and even entered a classroom.
Florida Citrus Sports ends Orlando Citrus Parade
The Orlando Citrus Parade is no more. Florida Citrus Sports on Tuesday announced that the 2018 parade was its last. They cited that it was cost prohibitive, saying they can no longer justify the investment needed "based on the level of return delivered for our community."
Let's Get Digital: Stories trending on Oct. 1, 2019
Dive Bahrain, which bills itself as “the world’s largest underwater theme park,” has officially opened for visitors, with under-the-sea attractions including a sunken Boeing 747. And two-thirds of millennials believe that they will one day be wealthy, compared to only half of Gen Xers and only a quarter of Baby Boomers, according to a survey from MagnifyMoney by Lending Tree.
Jury selection now underway in Loyd murder trial
A highly anticipated trial will get underway Friday as jury selection begins for Markeith Loyd. Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, in December 2016 and Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton outside an Orlando Walmart in January 2017.
Officer fatally shoots neighbor
It was tearful testimony from a former Dallas police officer who shot and killed her neighbor in his own apartment.
Let's Get Digital: Stories trending on Sept. 27, 2019
Food delivery service Door Dash announces a major data breach, impacting almost five million users. and for passengers hoping to avoid sitting next to a screaming baby on a long flight, or perhaps a parent traveling with a little one and anxious about irritating their fellow seatmates, Japan Airlines has a booking feature that may help solve the problem.
Let's Get Digital: Stories trending on Sept. 26, 2019
A Florida police officer is getting praise for darting into a busy interstate to rescue a dog that had just been hit by a car, and several Georgia police officers are being praised after buying new car seats for a young mother in need.
Teen surfer bitten twice by shark
A surfer in Brevard County was bitten twice by a shark. Logan Radd received 19 stitches on his foot after receiving treatment for his injuries at Satellite Beach. Luckily, there is no permanent damage, doctors said.
New details in murder of mom and children
Authorities say there are disturbing new details in the murder of a woman and her children. Michael Jones admitted that he fatally beat his wife with a baseball bat in July, following an argument, investigators say. Jones, 38, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Casei, 32. After his arrest, he led authorities to the bodies of her four children: Cameron Bowers, 10; Preston Bowers, 5; Mercalli Jones, 2; and Aiyana Jones, 1.
Firefighters battle blaze in DeBary
Firefighters spent the better part of Thursday evening battling a blaze at a home in DeBary, Florida. The homeowner was unaware of the fire, until he was alerted to it by a neighbor.
Let's Get Digital: Stories trending on Sept. 25, 2019
Toymaker Mattel is rolling out a new line of gender-neutral dolls claiming research shows that kids "don't want their toys dictated by gender norms." And Bartow, Florida golfer Herbert Dixon just celebrated his 100th birthday by hitting a hole-in-one.
Marion County high school dealing with bat problem
A lingering problem with nesting bats has been very costly for Belleview High School in Marion County. Now, the school district has taken steps to combat the issue. The school says the bats never got inside classrooms, but they did manage to breach walls of the building, where they left droppings.
Officers in Georgia save man's life
Police officers in Cobb County, Georgia came across a man who was asleep inside a car that was parked on some railroad tracks. The officers were able to get the man out of the vehicle seconds before the train came through.
Grandmother of child arrested speaks out
Grandmother of a six-year-old girl was arrested by an Orlando police officer, speaks out about the incident. The child was charged with battery. The charge has since been dropped and officer fired.
Homeowners say smart home was hacked
Consumers who live inside a smart home are being warned to watch out for hackers. One woman says she felt violated when she arrived at home after work one day to find that her thermostat had been set at 90 degrees. Additionally, she said a webcam was also hacked.
Missing Cocoa Beach swimmer found and identified
Authorities said they have identified a 29-year-old who drowned while swimming in Cocoa Beach.
Let's Get Digital: Stories trending on Sept. 24, 2019
For those going to Walt Disney World Resort, there will soon be hundreds of vegan options coming to menus. And one deputy in North Carolina went above and beyond by helping a person with a tankful of gas.