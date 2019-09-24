Authorities say there are disturbing new details in the murder of a woman and her children. Michael Jones admitted that he fatally beat his wife with a baseball bat in July, following an argument, investigators say. Jones, 38, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Casei, 32. After his arrest, he led authorities to the bodies of her four children: Cameron Bowers, 10; Preston Bowers, 5; Mercalli Jones, 2; and Aiyana Jones, 1.

