XFL releases 2023 schedule with Houston hosting Orlando Guardians Feb. 18

The XFL on Monday announced its 2023 schedule.

The eight XFL teams are split into two divisions: XFL North (D.C. Defenders, Seattle Sea Dragons, St. Louis Battlehawks, Vegas Vipers) and XFL South (Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, San Antonio Brahmas).

"The alignment of our divisions creates instant rivalries and an added level of excitement," said Russ Brandon, XFL President. "Fans at every XFL game will experience the energy and passion these players bring to the game while being immersed in a stadium experience designed to bring them closer to the action on the field."

There will be 40 regular season games, two playoffs, and one championship featured on a combination of channels in partnership with The Walt Disney Company and ESPN, the exclusive broadcast partner of the XFL.

Opening weekend will kick off on Saturday, February 18, with the Houston Roughnecks hosting Orlando at TDECU Stadium with kickoff at 8:30 p.m. Additional opening weekend matchups include:

Saturday, February 18 : Vegas Vipers vs. Arlington Renegades at Choctaw Stadium at 3 pm ET

Sunday, February 19 : St. Louis Battlehawks vs. San Antonio Brahmas at The Alamodome; at 3 pm ET

Sunday. February 19: Seattle Sea Dragons vs. D.C. Defenders at Audi Field in primetime at 8 pm ET