Astros beat Braves 7-2, tie up World Series

The Atlanta Braves could not pull off the magic of Game One of the World Series. They lose to the Astros in Game Two 7-2 to tie up the series.

The Astros got on the board early and kept scoring in a game reminiscent of Game Two of the NL Championship Series.

Max Fried was pitching like the lefty ace he has been most of this season for the Atlanta Braves, retiring 10 batters in a row in his first World Series start.

The only problem was that it came after a horrendous four-run second inning that put the Houston Astros ahead to stay, and sent Fried to his second consecutive loss at a time when the Braves really need him the most.

Overall, it was another postseason dud for Fried.

Max Fried #54 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during Game 2 of the 2021 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Ima Expand

With a chance to send Atlanta home with a 2-0 lead in its first World Series since 1999, Fried instead allowed six runs and seven hits while pitching into the sixth inning of a 7-2 loss Wednesday night. He did strike out six with only one walk.

It came six days after Fried gave up five runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings in a potential NL Championship Series clincher in Game 5. That instead became an 11-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers and pushed back another two days the Braves clinching the National League pennant.

That was the first time since June 1 that Fried didn’t make it past the fifth inning. Now he has losing decisions in consecutive games for only the second time all year — he lost his final two starts in July before a dominating finish to the regular season, and a solid start to these playoffs.

The Braves had won 6-2 in Game 1 on Tuesday night, getting 6 2/3 solid innings from their bullpen after starter Charlie Morton was struck by a comebacker and suffered a broken right fibula. Morton is done for the series.

Astros leadoff hitter Jose Altuve, scuffling with a .178 average this October and coming off his first three-strikeout postseason game in Game 1, started things off against Fried when he scorched a double into the left field corner. Alex Bregman eventually scored him with a sacrifice fly.

Travis d'Arnaud #16 of the Atlanta Braves hits a one run home run against the Houston Astros during the second inning in Game Two of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 27, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

After d’Arnaud homered on a full-count pitch with two outs in the second to tie the game, Carlos Correa struck out leading off the bottom of the inning. But the last four hitters in Houston’s lineup then had consecutive singles — and all of them scored, with help from a throwing error by left fielder Eddie Rosario and a wild pitch by Fried.

Kyle Tucker, Yuli Gurriel, rookie José Siri and Martin Maldonado had the four consecutive singles. Siri drove in the first run with an infield hit and Maldonado got an RBI on his hit to left, with Siri then scoring the second run after Rosario threw toward an unoccupied third base for an error. Fried then had a wild pitch before Michael Brantley’s sharp RBI single.

Fried finally got out of the inning on Bregman’s grounder to third, and the pitcher didn’t allow another runner until walking Yordan Alvarez leading off the sixth. The Braves starter was then gone after Correa singled.

Fellow left-hander Dylan Lee then took over on the mound, and a lot happened while he faced his minimum three batters, though the Astros scored only once that inning.

Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves drops the ball attempting to turn a double play whilst Kyle Tucker #30 of the Houston Astros slides into second during Game 2 of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 in Houston Expand

Tucker reached on a fielder’s choice grounder before Gurriel hit a potential double-play grounder to shortstop Dansby Swanson, who made a good throw to Ozzie Albies. But the All-Star second baseman dropped the ball and the runner was called safe, a ruling that stood after a replay challenge by Braves manager Brian Snitker.

The Astros then had a double steal before Siri struck out, and right-hander Jesse Chavez took over to get Maldonado on an inning-ending popout.

UP NEXT

Houston rookie Luis García opposes Ian Anderson in Game 3 on Friday.

García pitched no-hit ball into the sixth inning in his last start in Game 6 of the ALCS to lead the Astros to the win.

Anderson allowed one run in four innings of a start in Game 6 of the NLCS.

The series shifts to Atlanta for the first of three games starting Friday night.

