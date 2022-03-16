UCF women's basketball ready to make more history

article

The UCF women's basketball team continues its history-making season.

"Sometimes I’ll just walk around and just scream. Like wow, we’re champions. We’re making history," 5th year senior Tay Sanders said.

The Knights found themselves ranked in a major poll for the first time, won the regular season conference championship, and the AAC Tournament. Now they're the 7-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

But they're far from finished.

"We know it’s always about the end goal. But it’s always about the next game too. So each game that we played, we locked in knowing that we have to do well because we want the next game," senior Diamond Battles said.

The Knights benefited from strong upperclassman leader, which started with everyone striving for the same end-goal.

"We've just instilled team togetherness, hard work, energy and competitive fight every single day," UCF head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson said.

UCF faces 10-seed Florida in the first round on Saturday. Winner will face either UConn or Mercer.

The Knights have never advanced past the first round, but feel this year could be the time to do it.

"Obviously we want to win this next game and keep accomplishing our goals and see how far we can go. But if we could collectively beat another Florida school, I feel like that’s a really big thing," senior forward, Brittney Smith said.

UCF is 0-25 all time against Florida.

