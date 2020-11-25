UCF men's basketball season opener postponed due to COVID-19 cases

article

The University of Central Florida (UCF) men's basketball season opener has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and contract tracing among the opposing team.

The UCF men's basketball team was scheduled to face off against Oklahoma men's basketball team on Saturday, November 28th, kicking off the season.

However, Oklahoma's team confirmed on Wednesday that they have paused organized team activities due to positive COVID-19 tests and contract tracing.

The Knights will reportedly now open their season on Monday, November 30th against Auburn at 7 p.m.

Those with tickets to Saturday's game against Oklahoma are being encouraged to donate that money to the Keep Chargin On Fund or towards the purchase of a future basketball game. Call the ticket office at (407) 823-1000 for more information.

