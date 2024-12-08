UCF to introduce Scott Frost as program's new football head coach

The University of Central Florida will hold a press conference on Sunday to introduce Scott Frost as the new head coach.

The Frost hire was made official on Saturday after Gus Malzahn stepped own from the role on November 30.

Frost previously coached the team in 2016 and 2017 to an overall record of 19-7, including a 13-0 record in 2017.

You can watch the presser live here at 6:30 p.m.

Frost last coached the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2022 and owns an overall head coaching record of 35-38.