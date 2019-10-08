UCF Football to host FAMU in 2020

article

UCF has rounded out the nonconference slate of its 2020 football schedule, with the addition of a home game against Florida A&M.

This will be the second time in as many seasons that the Rattlers will travel to Spectrum Stadium to play UCF. The Knights beat FAMU 62-0 in the 2019 season opener on Aug. 29. Other nonconference games include home games against North Carolina on a date to be determined, FIU on Sept. 12 and Florida A&M on Oct. 10. The Knights travel to Georgia Tech on Sept. 19.

The Knights also will also host four American Athletic Conference foes, but the schedule has yet to be finalized. The AAC loses UConn in July 2020, to become an 11-member league.