UCF baseball earns first NCAA Tournament bid in 7 years

The UCF baseball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament in its first season as a Big 12 team!

For the first time in seven years, the Knights have earned a bid to participate in the regional tournament scheduled for this weekend in Tallahassee under first-year coach Rich Wallace. It's also the program's 13th regional appearance, and ninth time in the Tallahassee Regional.

No. 3 seeded UCF will face No. 2 seeded Alabama at 6 p.m. this Friday at Florida State University in Tallahassee. The winner of this game will play the winner of No. 1 FSU vs. No. 4 Stetson at 5 p.m. on Saturday in the double-elimination tournament.

Most recently, the Knights fell to Oklahoma State in the semifinals of the Big 12 Baseball Championship 10-1 last Friday. UCF finished 2-1 in the Big 12 Championship, with wins over Cincinnati and Oklahoma State.

The NCAA Tournament culminates with the Men's College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, from June 14-23.

NCAA Tournament bracket

NCAA Tournament tickets

Tickets for the Tallahassee Regional go on sale starting at 5 p.m. Monday. Tickets for individual games go on sale at different times throughout the weekend. General admission tickets are also available.

