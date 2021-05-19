Tampa Bay Rays make masks optional for vaccinated fans

article

Following the latest guidance from the CDC, the Tampa Bay Rays say masks are now optional for fans who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The team announced the change Wednesday morning, but the next home game at Tropicana Field is not until May 25, when the Rays host the Royals.

Most other COVID-19 restrictions remain in place. Outside food and drinks are still not permitted at the Trop, seating capacity is still reduced, and fans age 2 and older who are not fully vaccinated are still required to wear a mask at all times.

The team says gaiters, bandanas, masks with ventilation holes and other versions of face coverings are not acceptable for use as masks.

