Orlando weather: Rainy weekend ahead for Central Florida

The Brief Warm day in Central Florida with highs reaching the 80s. Rain is expected to move into the area this weekend. Next week with bring noticeably cooler weather.



After starting the morning off in the 50s and 60s in Central Florida, temperatures will rebound in a big way this afternoon.

Highs will reach the low to middle 80s today, with a high of 83° for Orlando. For perspective, our average high is around 75°. Clouds will be on the increase, with the very slim chance of a stray shower or sprinkle possible. Only a 10% chance of rain is expected. Winds will be breezy at times, with gusts up to 20-25 mph possible.

Friday night forecast

Patchy fog is possible overnight. Temperatures will be mild as lows dip down into the 60s for lows.

Weekend could be rainy

Highs near 80° will stick around for most of the weekend. However, shower chances will return to the forecast too.

A cold front will move in Sunday afternoon and evening, bringing our next round of changes. A 20% chance of rain will be possible Saturday, before a 60% chance Sunday.

Cool-down next week

Early Monday morning will feature some leftover rain and showers. This could lead to some damp roadways and a few slow-downs. Behind the front into the rest of next week, noticeably cooler temperatures will take hold. Plan for highs in the upper 60s and low 70s as overnight lows dip down into the 40s and 50s beginning Tuesday and Wednesday morning.