Sydney Leroux nets game-winner as Pride defeat Portland Thorns at Exploria Stadium

article

Orlando Pride (2-0-1, 7 points) defeated Portland Thorns FC (1-2-0, 3 points) by a score of 2-1 on Wednesday night at Exploria Stadium, marking the Club’s third-consecutive result to start the season.



Alex Morgan and Sydney Leroux found the back of the net in the match, the former scoring her third goal in as many fixtures for the Club and the latter for the second-consecutive week. The pair were also responsible for both of Orlando’s finishes this past Saturday at North Carolina in that 2-1 victory, accounting for each of the Pride’s last six goals throughout all competitions.



Goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris recorded seven saves as the Pride defense held off a Portland attack that tallied 21 shots total in the match. The Orlando backline has conceded just three times through three regular season matches, yet to give up multiple goals in a game this campaign.

"I think tonight’s win is bigger than a result on the field. It’s a moment where a group is choosing to come together and they’re choosing that their destiny lies within their own hands," said Orlando Pride Head Coach Marc Skinner. "They’re putting performances on where we might not necessarily be the best footballing team at times, but we are grinding together, we are working together and those are the foundations we want.

The victory marked the first for the Pride over Portland since May 12, 2018.

Advertisement

The Pride return to Exploria Stadium to close out a two-game home stint on Sunday, May 30, set to take on Kansas City in the inaugural matchup between the two clubs.