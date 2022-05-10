Seminole High School's relay team looks to repeat as state champions

The Seminole boy's 4 x100 meter relay team is set to defend their title at the state meet this weekend.

"We all have that clear, cut-throat mentality, knowing what we have to do and execute," junior Marshae McDonald said.

The 'Noles ran a 40.94 at regionals, good enough for a first-place finish in the event.

"Running a relay is not just about talent, speed, about what you can do, how fast you run. It’s about how you gel as a unit," Amari Turner said.

This relay team is made up of a brand-new group of boys. Only one returned from last year’s championship squad. But they’re eager to set their own mark this year.

Seminole is feeling the heat from other teams. However, their purpose is greater than the pressure.

"I definitely feel like there’s a target on our back. Everybody’s out there trying to get us. But we got to maintain focus and do what we know we can," Tyrique Lewis said.

Altogether, Seminole is sending seven girls, five guys, and two alternates to Gainesville for the state meet.

No matter what happens this weekend, the future is bright for the 'Noles.

"We're a pretty young team. We've got a good group coming back year too," head coach Ken Brauman said.