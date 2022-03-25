Expand / Collapse search

Sanford wrestling event raises money for local organization

SANFORD, Fla - Hours before wrestlers took the ring in Sanford, news broke of WWE legend Triple H's retirement. 

"Legend calling it quits is kind of rough," wrestler, Tyler Uriah said.

Triple H said he was stepping away from performing after a health scare last year. 

"I think he’s had a really great career, and we should celebrate the legacy that he is," wrestler Cameron Stewart said. 

Dozens of folks spent Friday night at Swine and Sons for a wrestling match. 

This is a routine event that raises money for different charities. 

Sanford's Special Needs Advocacy Program is this event's beneficiary.  

"It's a great feeling, one of the things that makes us a little bit unique are volunteers…so every dime that we collect through fundraising goes directly back to the community," Special Needs Advocacy Program Executive Director, Jamie Grover said. 

