Sanford wrestling event raises money for local organization

Hours before wrestlers took the ring in Sanford, news broke of WWE legend Triple H's retirement.

"Legend calling it quits is kind of rough," wrestler, Tyler Uriah said.

Triple H said he was stepping away from performing after a health scare last year.

"I think he’s had a really great career, and we should celebrate the legacy that he is," wrestler Cameron Stewart said.

Dozens of folks spent Friday night at Swine and Sons for a wrestling match.

This is a routine event that raises money for different charities.

Sanford's Special Needs Advocacy Program is this event's beneficiary.

"It's a great feeling, one of the things that makes us a little bit unique are volunteers…so every dime that we collect through fundraising goes directly back to the community," Special Needs Advocacy Program Executive Director, Jamie Grover said.

Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.