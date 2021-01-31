Rolex 24 to wrap up Sunday at Daytona International Speedway

article

24 hours of racing at Daytona International Speedway will come to an end on Sunday.

The Rolex 24 is ongoing and fans are allowed in the stands with masks and temperature checks mandatory. They say that they are excited to have the opportunity to watch some racing with everything going on in the world.

Racing experts say that the field of drivers participating is also the most star-studded group we have seen yet, coming from all corners of the racing world.

"It's just so much fun. Jeff Gordon, the prerace -- I did miss the fans not being there, there still was just a great energy to be standing there knowing I was getting ready to start this amazing event. I've never had the honor to start in this race before so a lot of really cool emotions and memories and thoughts that I'll never forget," Jimmie Johnson, a NASCAR Cup Series champion said.

Wayne Taylor Racing, a Florida racing team, was the big winner last year.

