Rodgers no-show at Lambeau, OTAs began Monday

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was a no-show for the start of organized team activities (OTAs) at Lambeau Field on Monday, May 24. It was expected he would not be there.

These OTA sessions are voluntary, but Rodgers generally has participated in them in the past. But right now, he is apparently in Hawaii with his fiance – as noted by the Instagram post below.

Rodgers is forgoing a $500,000 bonus that he would have received if he had shown up for the OTAs. June 8 is the mandatory minicamp.

Rodgers and 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love had been the only quarterbacks on the Packers’ roster until recently. In the last couple of weeks, the Packers signed both quarterbacks Kurt Benkert and Blake Bortles — the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft and former Jacksonville Jaguars starter.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has said he doesn't plan to trade Rodgers, who has three years remaining on his contract.

