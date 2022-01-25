Oviedo softball players push city to revamp field

Oviedo softball players have had enough. They want the city to fix one of the four fields it manages at the Oviedo Sports Complex.

"It kind of sucks that we’ve got to be careful with where we’re standing in the outfield, how we’re running and not knowing when games get canceled from drizzles," Matthew Quinones said.

The city's adult softball league plays games on field No. 1 every Monday.

Quinones says with the divots, holes and soft spots in the outfield, players are always getting hurt.

"Every game there’s someone slipping in the outfield, pulling a hammy and being hurt for the next few weeks," Quinones said.

Those aren't the only problems.

Players say rain doesn't drain off the field.

"To say that it’s frustrating is an understatement. When you’re excited to play on Monday, and it rains maybe a couple of drops, and then they cancel the games," Daniel Bates said.

The City of Oviedo tells FOX 35 Sports in a statement:

"The City of Oviedo works year-round updating and maintaining its facilities, and safety is always our first priority.

"We are aware that several lights are out, and we’re already working with our contracted vendor to resolve this issue.

"The City is also aware repairs needed to the outfield at one of four softball fields. The City plans to take the field offline at the end of the Spring season and completely resod the outfield.

"This decision was made in agreement with our community partners and stakeholders given their desire to continue their season. We look forward to this field coming back online in the fall."

"It’s kind of sad to see everything else in Oviedo grow and get better and this is just getting worse," Quinones said.

Kids play on the field too, but the younger players aren't affected because the problems are deep in the outfield.

