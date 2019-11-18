Orlando's Vucevic named NBA's Eastern Conference player of the week

article

The NBA on Monday announced that Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the previous week, marking the third time that he has won the award during his career. He also earned it for the periods ending Mar. 30, 2014 and Nov. 18, 2018.

During three games last week, Vucevic averaged 21.7 ppg., 14.0 rpg., 4.0 apg. and 1.33 blkpg. in 34.4 minpg., while shooting .542 (26-48) from the floor and .667 (6-9) from three-point range. He led Orlando to a perfect 3-0 record with wins over Philadelphia, San Antonio and Washington. Vucevic tallied three double-doubles in as many games, including a 30-point, 17-rebound and six-assist effort on Nov. 17 vs. Washington. It was his fourth career game with 30+ points, 15+ rebounds and 5+ assists, the most such games in franchise history.

A 2019 NBA All-Star, Vucevic has played and started in all 13 games this season, averaging a team-high 18.2 ppg., a team-high 12.1 rpg., 3.4 apg. and 1.08 blkpg. in 32.3 minpg. He has led (or tied) the Magic in scoring six times, in rebounding 11 times and in assists three times. Vucevic has also recorded a team-high ten double-doubles. As of Nov. 18, he ranks fourth in the NBA in double-doubles, tied for seventh in rebounding and ranks 31st in blocked shots.

Information provided by the Orlando Magic.