Orlando to host 'March Madness' games, other NCAA events beginning 2022

article

The NCAA on Wednesday announced that Greater Orlando will host over a dozen championship events from the fall of 2022 through the spring of 2026.

More than 3,000 bids were submitted from 46 states and Washington DC, which included 68 bids from Greater Orlando.

In Division I, the First-and-Second Rounds of Men’s Basketball will return to the Amway Center and the Men’s & Women’s Tennis Championships will return to the USTA National Campus, both in 2023 with UCF serving as co-host of each.

"Today's NCAA announcement regarding the selection of Orlando as the home of the 2023 NCAADivision I Men’s Basketball Championships and multiple Men's and Women's Tennis Championships at USTA National Campus further solidifies our reputation as one of the nation's premier sports destinations and validates the ongoing investment into our rapidly growing sports infrastructure,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

In Division II, the Spring Festival will return to Seminole and Orange Counties in 2024, co-hosted by Rollins College at multiple venues. In addition, the Men’s & Women’s Tennis Championships will be held at the USTA National Campus for the first time in 2023, and will return to Sanlando Park (Seminole County) in 2024 and 2025, with Rollins College again serving as co-host.

In Division III, the Men’s & Women’s Tennis Championships will return to the USTA National Campus in 2023, and both the Women’s (2023) and Men’s (2026) Golf Championships will return to Mission Inn Resort & Club (Lake County), with Oglethorpe University (GA) serving as co-host for all Division III events.

Advertisement

“These are exciting times as Central Florida was once again awarded multiple NCAA Championships today. This only reinforces how the Orlando area is one of the nation’s premier sports destinations,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings

Officials estimate the events will have more than a $27 million economic impact on the region.

Information provided by The Greater Orlando Sports Commission.