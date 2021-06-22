Orlando Magic secure two top-eight picks in NBA Draft Lottery

article

The Orlando Magic have secured the fifth and eighth picks in the first round of the NBA Draft.

The draws were announced during Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery. The Detroit Pistons earned the No. 1 pick. Orlando also received the No. 32 pick in the second round.

The Magic went 21-51 last season and finished 14th in the Eastern Conference. Head coach Steve Clifford announced earlier this month that he would be parting ways with the team.

RELATED: Orlando Magic, head coach Steve Clifford agree to part ways

"Obviously, we’ve repositioned our team," Orlando Magic President Jeff Weltman said at the time. "And so, there has to be alignment. There has to be alignment in everything you do in this league. And if there’s not alignment, it’ll undermine everything."

The next coach will be Orlando’s sixth since February 2015, following Jacque Vaughn, James Borrego, Scott Skiles, Frank Vogel and Clifford.

This is the first time in franchise history that the Magic will have two top-eight picks. The team's No. 8 pick was made possible through a deal with the Chicago Bulls for All-Star Nikola Vucevic and reserve forward Al-Farouq Aminu.

The 2021 NBA Draft will be held on July 29.

FIRST ROUND:

1. Detroit

2. Houston

3. Cleveland

4. Toronto

5. Orlando

6. Oklahoma City

7. Golden State

8. Orlando

9. Sacramento

10. New Orleans

11. Charlotte

12. San Antonio

13. Indiana

14. Golden State

15. Washington

16. Boston

17. Memphis

18. Oklahoma City or Houston (from Miami)

19. New York

20. Atlanta

21. New York (from Dallas)

22. L.A. Lakers

23. Houston (from Portland)

24. Houston (from Milwaukee)

25. L.A. Clippers

26. Denver

27. Brooklyn

28. Philadelphia

29. Phoenix

30. Utah

Advertisement



SECOND ROUND:

31. Milwaukee (from Houston)

32. New York (from Detroit via L.A. Clippers and Philadelphia)

33. Orlando

34/35. New Orleans (from Cleveland via Atlanta)

34/35. Oklahoma City

36. Oklahoma City (from Minnesota via Golden State)

37. Detroit (from Toronto via Brooklyn)

38/39/40. New Orleans

38/39/40. Sacramento

38/39/40. Chicago

41/42. San Antonio

41/42. Detroit (from Charlotte via New York)

43. New Orleans (from Washington via Milwaukee, Cleveland, and Utah)

44. Brooklyn (from Indiana)

45. Boston

46. Toronto (from Memphis via Sacramento)

47. Toronto (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans)

48. Atlanta (from Miami via Sacramento and Portland)

49. Brooklyn (from Atlanta)

50. Philadelphia (from New York)

51. Memphis (from Portland via Dallas, Detroit, and Cleveland)

52. Detroit (from L.A. Lakers via Sacramento, Houston, and Detroit)

53. New Orleans (from Dallas)

54. Indiana (from Milwaukee via Houston and Cleveland)

55. Oklahoma City (from Denver via Golden State and Philadelphia)

56. Charlotte (from L.A. Clippers)

57. Charlotte (from Brooklyn)

58. New York (from Philadelphia)

59. Brooklyn (from Phoenix)

60. Indiana (from Utah)

