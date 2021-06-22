Orlando Magic secure two top-eight picks in NBA Draft Lottery
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Orlando Magic have secured the fifth and eighth picks in the first round of the NBA Draft.
The draws were announced during Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery. The Detroit Pistons earned the No. 1 pick. Orlando also received the No. 32 pick in the second round.
The Magic went 21-51 last season and finished 14th in the Eastern Conference. Head coach Steve Clifford announced earlier this month that he would be parting ways with the team.
RELATED: Orlando Magic, head coach Steve Clifford agree to part ways
"Obviously, we’ve repositioned our team," Orlando Magic President Jeff Weltman said at the time. "And so, there has to be alignment. There has to be alignment in everything you do in this league. And if there’s not alignment, it’ll undermine everything."
The next coach will be Orlando’s sixth since February 2015, following Jacque Vaughn, James Borrego, Scott Skiles, Frank Vogel and Clifford.
This is the first time in franchise history that the Magic will have two top-eight picks. The team's No. 8 pick was made possible through a deal with the Chicago Bulls for All-Star Nikola Vucevic and reserve forward Al-Farouq Aminu.
The 2021 NBA Draft will be held on July 29.
FIRST ROUND:
1. Detroit
2. Houston
3. Cleveland
4. Toronto
5. Orlando
6. Oklahoma City
7. Golden State
8. Orlando
9. Sacramento
10. New Orleans
11. Charlotte
12. San Antonio
13. Indiana
14. Golden State
15. Washington
16. Boston
17. Memphis
18. Oklahoma City or Houston (from Miami)
19. New York
20. Atlanta
21. New York (from Dallas)
22. L.A. Lakers
23. Houston (from Portland)
24. Houston (from Milwaukee)
25. L.A. Clippers
26. Denver
27. Brooklyn
28. Philadelphia
29. Phoenix
30. Utah
Advertisement
SECOND ROUND:
31. Milwaukee (from Houston)
32. New York (from Detroit via L.A. Clippers and Philadelphia)
33. Orlando
34/35. New Orleans (from Cleveland via Atlanta)
34/35. Oklahoma City
36. Oklahoma City (from Minnesota via Golden State)
37. Detroit (from Toronto via Brooklyn)
38/39/40. New Orleans
38/39/40. Sacramento
38/39/40. Chicago
41/42. San Antonio
41/42. Detroit (from Charlotte via New York)
43. New Orleans (from Washington via Milwaukee, Cleveland, and Utah)
44. Brooklyn (from Indiana)
45. Boston
46. Toronto (from Memphis via Sacramento)
47. Toronto (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans)
48. Atlanta (from Miami via Sacramento and Portland)
49. Brooklyn (from Atlanta)
50. Philadelphia (from New York)
51. Memphis (from Portland via Dallas, Detroit, and Cleveland)
52. Detroit (from L.A. Lakers via Sacramento, Houston, and Detroit)
53. New Orleans (from Dallas)
54. Indiana (from Milwaukee via Houston and Cleveland)
55. Oklahoma City (from Denver via Golden State and Philadelphia)
56. Charlotte (from L.A. Clippers)
57. Charlotte (from Brooklyn)
58. New York (from Philadelphia)
59. Brooklyn (from Phoenix)
60. Indiana (from Utah)