Expand / Collapse search

Orlando Magic secure two top-eight picks in NBA Draft Lottery

Published 
Sports
FOX 35 Orlando
article

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Orlando Magic have secured the fifth and eighth picks in the first round of the NBA Draft.

The draws were announced during Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery. The Detroit Pistons earned the No. 1 pick.  Orlando also received the No. 32 pick in the second round. 

The Magic went 21-51 last season and finished 14th in the Eastern Conference.  Head coach Steve Clifford announced earlier this month that he would be parting ways with the team. 

RELATED: Orlando Magic, head coach Steve Clifford agree to part ways

"Obviously, we’ve repositioned our team," Orlando Magic President Jeff Weltman said at the time. "And so, there has to be alignment. There has to be alignment in everything you do in this league. And if there’s not alignment, it’ll undermine everything."

The next coach will be Orlando’s sixth since February 2015, following Jacque Vaughn, James Borrego, Scott Skiles, Frank Vogel and Clifford.

This is the first time in franchise history that the Magic will have two top-eight picks.  The team's No. 8 pick was made possible through a deal with the Chicago Bulls for All-Star Nikola Vucevic and reserve forward Al-Farouq Aminu.

The 2021 NBA Draft will be held on July 29.

FIRST ROUND:
  1. Detroit
  2. Houston
  3. Cleveland
  4. Toronto
  5. Orlando
  6. Oklahoma City
  7. Golden State
  8. Orlando
  9. Sacramento
  10. New Orleans
  11. Charlotte
  12. San Antonio
  13. Indiana
  14. Golden State
  15. Washington
  16. Boston
  17. Memphis
  18. Oklahoma City or Houston (from Miami)
  19. New York
  20. Atlanta
  21. New York (from Dallas)
  22. L.A. Lakers
  23. Houston (from Portland)
  24. Houston (from Milwaukee)
  25. L.A. Clippers
  26. Denver
  27. Brooklyn
  28. Philadelphia
  29. Phoenix
  30. Utah


SECOND ROUND:
  31. Milwaukee (from Houston)
  32. New York (from Detroit via L.A. Clippers and Philadelphia)
  33. Orlando
  34/35. New Orleans (from Cleveland via Atlanta)
  34/35. Oklahoma City
  36. Oklahoma City (from Minnesota via Golden State)
  37. Detroit (from Toronto via Brooklyn)
  38/39/40. New Orleans
  38/39/40. Sacramento
  38/39/40. Chicago
  41/42. San Antonio
  41/42. Detroit (from Charlotte via New York)
  43. New Orleans (from Washington via Milwaukee, Cleveland, and Utah)
  44. Brooklyn (from Indiana)
  45. Boston
  46. Toronto (from Memphis via Sacramento)
  47. Toronto (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans)
  48. Atlanta (from Miami via Sacramento and Portland)
  49. Brooklyn (from Atlanta)
  50. Philadelphia (from New York)
  51. Memphis (from Portland via Dallas, Detroit, and Cleveland)
  52. Detroit (from L.A. Lakers via Sacramento, Houston, and Detroit)
  53. New Orleans (from Dallas)
  54. Indiana (from Milwaukee via Houston and Cleveland)
  55. Oklahoma City (from Denver via Golden State and Philadelphia)
  56. Charlotte (from L.A. Clippers)
  57. Charlotte (from Brooklyn)
  58. New York (from Philadelphia)
  59. Brooklyn (from Phoenix)
  60. Indiana (from Utah)
 