Orlando Magic release 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule

The Orlando Magic released its 2022-23 schedule, announcing the team will open the season on Wednesday, October 19, at Little Caesars Arena against the Detroit Pistons (7 p.m. ET start). The Magic will host their home season opener at the Amway Center on Saturday, October 22, as the team will host the Boston Celtics. The game time is 7 p.m.

Orlando Magic ticket plans, suites and all other single-game tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, August 26 at 1 p.m. The Magic fan favorite, Fast Break Monthly Pass, is back once again and includes up to five games each month for only $49. Learn more at OrlandoMagic.com/FastBreak . For exclusive pre-sale access and more information, visit OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC.

The Magic will open training camp on September 27 at the new AdventHealth Training Center.

Each NBA team will play an 82-game regular season: 41 home and 41 away. The Magic will play 52 games vs. the Eastern Conference (18 games vs. the Atlantic Division, 18 games vs. the Central Division and 16 games vs. the Southeast Division) and 30 games against the Western Conference (10 games each vs. the Northwest Division, the Southwest Division and the Pacific Division).

Orlando will play a total of 18 home games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this season.

2022-23 ORLANDO MAGIC SCHEDULE (All Times Eastern)

*HOME GAMES IN CAPS - Ticket Information: (407) 89-MAGIC

October – PRESEASON

Mon. 3 @ Memphis 8 p.m.

Thu. 6 @ San Antonio 8:30 p.m.

Fri. 7 @ Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Tue. 11 MEMPHIS 7 p.m.

Fri. 14 CLEVELAND 7 p.m.

October – REGULAR SEASON

Wed. 19 @ Detroit 7 p.m.

Fri. 21 @ Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Sat. 22 BOSTON 7 p.m.

Mon. 24 @ New York 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Wed. 26 @ Cleveland 7 p.m.

Fri. 28 CHARLOTTE 7 p.m.

Sun. 30 @ Dallas 7:30 p.m.

November

Tue. 1 @ Oklahoma City 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Thu. 3 GOLDEN STATE 7 p.m.

Sat. 5 SACRAMENTO 5 p.m.

Mon. 7 HOUSTON 7:15 p.m.

Wed. 9 DALLAS 7 p.m.

Fri. 11 PHOENIX 7 p.m.

Mon. 14 CHARLOTTE 7 p.m.

Wed. 16 MINNESOTA 7 p.m.

Fri. 18 @ Chicago 8 p.m.

Sat. 19 @ Indiana 7 p.m.

Mon. 21 @ Indiana 7 p.m.

Fri. 25 PHILADELPHIA 7 p.m.

Sun. 27 PHILADELPHIA 6 p.m.

Mon. 28 @ Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

Wed. 30 ATLANTA 7 p.m.

December

Fri. 2 @ Cleveland 7:30 p.m.

Sat. 3 @ Toronto 8 p.m.

Mon. 5 MILWAUKEE 7 p.m.

Wed. 7 L.A. CLIPPERS 7 p.m.

Fri. 9 TORONTO 7 p.m.

Sun. 11 TORONTO 6 p.m.

Wed. 14 ATLANTA 7 p.m.

Fri. 16 @ Boston 7:30 p.m.

Sun. 18 @ Boston 3 p.m.

Mon. 19 @ Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Wed. 21 @ Houston 8 p.m.

Fri. 23 SAN ANTONIO 7 p.m.

Tue. 27 L.A. LAKERS 7 p.m.

Wed. 28 @ Detroit 7 p.m.

Fri. 30 WASHINGTON 7 p.m.

January

Wed. 4 OKLAHOMA CITY 7 p.m.

Thu. 5 MEMPHIS 7 p.m.

Sat. 7 @ Golden State 8:30 p.m.

Mon. 9 @ Sacramento 10 p.m.

Tue. 10 @ Portland 10 p.m.

Fri. 13 @ Utah 9 p.m.

Sun. 15 @ Denver 8 p.m.

Fri. 20 NEW ORLEANS 7 p.m.

Sat. 21 @ Washington 7 p.m.

Mon. 23 BOSTON 7 p.m.

Wed. 25 INDIANA 7 p.m.

Fri. 27 @ Miami 8 p.m.

Sat. 28 CHICAGO 7 p.m.

Mon. 30 @ Philadelphia 7 p.m.

February

Wed. 1 @ Philadelphia 7 p.m.

Fri. 3 @ Minnesota 8 p.m.

Sun. 5 @ Charlotte 1 p.m.

Tue. 7 NEW YORK 7 p.m.

Thu. 9 DENVER 7 p.m.

Sat. 11 MIAMI 7 p.m.

Mon. 13 @ Chicago 8 p.m.

Tue. 14 @ Toronto 7:30 p.m.

17-22 NBA All-Star Break (Salt Lake City, UT)

Thu. 23 DETROIT 7 p.m.

Sat. 25 INDIANA 7 p.m.

Mon. 27 @ New Orleans 8 p.m.

March

Wed. 1 @ Milwaukee 8 p.m.

Fri. 3 @ Charlotte 7 p.m.

Sun. 5 PORTLAND 6 p.m.

Tue. 7 MILWAUKEE 7 p.m.

Thu. 9 UTAH 7 p.m.

Sat. 11 MIAMI 7 p.m.

Tue. 14 @ San Antonio 8 p.m.

Thu. 16 @ Phoenix 10 p.m. (NBA TV)

Sat. 18 @ L.A. Clippers 3 p.m.

Sun. 19 @ L.A. Lakers 9:30 p.m.

Tue. 21 WASHINGTON 7 p.m.

Thu. 23 NEW YORK 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

Sun. 26 BROOKLYN 6 p.m.

Tue. 28 @ Memphis 8 p.m.

Fri. 31 @ Washington 7 p.m.

April

Sun. 2 DETROIT 6 p.m.

Tue. 4 CLEVELAND 7 p.m.

Thu. 6 CLEVELAND 7 p.m.

Fri. 7 @ Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

Sun. 9 @ Miami 1 p.m.

Information provided by the NBA, Orlando Magic.