Orlando Magic limit Amway Center capacity to 4,000 fans for 2020-2021 regular season

article

The Orlando Magic is preparing for the 2020-2021 season with new health and safety protocols.

The Magic released information on their Twitter account on Monday outlining what the next season will look like.

Officials say there will be a physically-distanced, limited capacity of 4,000 fans for regular season games. Preseason games will only be open to family members of those in the Magic organization.

The first five regular season games are expected to experience a lesser capacity in order to allow fans to get used to the changes. Officials say season ticketholders will be given first priority based on their tenure, followed by fans who have made a season ticket deposit.

Single-game tickets to regular season games go on sale Wednesday.

Advertisement



