Orlando City SC announces complete 2022 MLS broadcast schedule
ORLANDO, Fla. - Ahead of Sunday’s 2022 Major League Soccer (MLS) season opener, Orlando City SC has announced its complete 2022 broadcast schedule, as well as the Club’s television, streaming, and radio broadcast talent for the upcoming campaign.
The broadcast lineup on the television side includes the return of the Lions’ featured broadcast team of Evan Weston on play-by-play, Miguel Gallardo as color analyst, and Gabrielle Amado as City’s sideline reporter.
Central Florida's FOX35 PLUS will continue to serve as the flagship station for all City’s locally-televised games, while LionNation TV on the LionNation app (Apple / Android) will serve as the exclusive streaming platform for all local broadcasts. In 2022, all 28 of Orlando's locally-televised matches will air on FOX35 PLUS.
Radio coverage for City will be provided in both English and Spanish during the 2022 season. Acción 97.9 FM/810 AM in Spanish will serve as the home for Orlando City Spanish radio, while FM 96.9 The Game or Real Radio 104.1 FM will have English coverage all season long.
The Lions are set to be televised on six national broadcasts, featuring the Club’s matches against the Portland Timbers (3/27) and the New York Red Bulls (4/24) on ESPN, LA Galaxy (3/19), and Chicago Fire FC (4/9) on Univision, Atlanta United FC (7/17) on ABC and New York City FC (8/28) on FS1.
The updated 2022 regular-season schedule, with broadcast information, can be found here.
2022 Orlando City Broadcast Talent Lineup:
Evan Weston, TV Play-by-Play
Evan Weston will enter his fourth season at the helm of play-by-play duties for City on the television side of the production. Weston enters his sixth season overall with the Club, spending his first two years as the play-by-play voice on English radio. Weston is a graduate of Syracuse University.
Miguel Gallardo, TV Color Analyst
Former Orlando City goalkeeper Miguel Gallardo returns for a sixth season as a color analyst. At the professional level, Gallardo captained Orlando and appeared in 81 matches for City from 2011-2014. A fan-favorite, he was named USL Pro All-League in 2011 and 2012. Following Orlando City, the Mexico native played for the NASL’s Jacksonville Armada and MASL’s Florida Tropics. Gallardo also works as an ambassador for the Orlando City Foundation in conjunction with his broadcast responsibilities.
Gabrielle Amado, Sideline Reporter
Gabrielle Amado enters her second season reporting on the sidelines for City. Previously Gabrielle had risen from an intern to covering events for beIN SPORTS around the globe. She has been sent as a sideline reporter to six editions of "El Clásico" in Madrid and Barcelona, in addition to the Copa Libertadores Final in Lima, Peru. Gabrielle is a graduate from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications with a triple degree in Broadcast & Digital Journalism, Spanish & History. The New Jersey-born, Portuguese-American citizen speaks English, Spanish, as well as Portuguese, and has radio, magazine and online experience.
Sergio Ruiz Torres, Spanish Radio Play-by-Play
Sergio Ruiz Torres returns to the booth as the Spanish play-by-play voice of Orlando City SC. Ruiz enters his eighth season at the helm on Acción 97.9FM/810AM. A former sports Anchor for Univisión Orlando, the native of Venezuela also serves as a producer and reporter for Telemundo Orlando and previously broadcast World Cup qualifying, Copa America and Copa Libertadores matches.
Israel Heredia, Spanish Radio Color Analyst
Israel Heredia also returns for his eighth season in the booth for the Spanish radio broadcast. Heredia will serve as the color analyst for Acción 97.9FM/810AM for all of Orlando City’s matches this season. A host for CNC Television in Central Florida, Heredia also covered the latest edition of the FIFA World Cup on-site in Russia in 2018 for Vid 96.1 FM, adding that to his extensive resummée that includes Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana experience.
Scott Harris, English Radio Play-by-Play
Scott Harris has been a sports radio personality for the last 11 years as the executive producer of the weekday radio show, "The Beat of Sports", as well as being the digital content manager for FM 96.9 The Game and iHeartMedia Orlando. Harris began covering the Lions during their 2015 inaugural Major League Soccer season as the post-match interviewer and later expanded his role to sideline reporter and pregame show host. In 2021 he added the role of play-by-play radio voice for Orlando City on FM 96.9 The Game and Real Radio 104.1. Born and raised in Orlando he started his radio career soon after graduating and used his dedication and hard work to continue to grow into new roles over the years.
Paul Shaw, English Radio Color Analyst
Paul Shaw returns to the booth as the Club’s English radio color analyst for the 2022 season. Also serving as the Club’s Youth Soccer Technical Director & Director of Coaching at the Club’s youth location at Seminole Soccer Complex, Shaw played over 450 professional games in a career that spanned over 20 years. Shaw, a former Arsenal midfielder featured under Arsene Wenger in Champions League play and later, as the first Englishman to play in Hungary, captained Ferencvaros to a second division title by a record 17 points.