Orlando City SC announces complete 2022 MLS broadcast schedule

Ahead of Sunday’s 2022 Major League Soccer (MLS) season opener, Orlando City SC has announced its complete 2022 broadcast schedule, as well as the Club’s television, streaming, and radio broadcast talent for the upcoming campaign.



The broadcast lineup on the television side includes the return of the Lions’ featured broadcast team of Evan Weston on play-by-play, Miguel Gallardo as color analyst, and Gabrielle Amado as City’s sideline reporter.



Central Florida's FOX35 PLUS will continue to serve as the flagship station for all City’s locally-televised games, while LionNation TV on the LionNation app (Apple / Android) will serve as the exclusive streaming platform for all local broadcasts. In 2022, all 28 of Orlando's locally-televised matches will air on FOX35 PLUS.



Radio coverage for City will be provided in both English and Spanish during the 2022 season. Acción 97.9 FM/810 AM in Spanish will serve as the home for Orlando City Spanish radio, while FM 96.9 The Game or Real Radio 104.1 FM will have English coverage all season long.



The Lions are set to be televised on six national broadcasts, featuring the Club’s matches against the Portland Timbers (3/27) and the New York Red Bulls (4/24) on ESPN, LA Galaxy (3/19), and Chicago Fire FC (4/9) on Univision, Atlanta United FC (7/17) on ABC and New York City FC (8/28) on FS1.