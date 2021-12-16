Orlando City SC announces 2022 regular season schedule

article

Orlando City SC has revealed the schedule for its 2022 Major League Soccer (MLS) regular season, presented by Orlando Health.



City will open its eighth MLS campaign on Sunday, Feb. 27, set to host CF Montréal in its home opener, presented by Orlando Health. That match is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET in what will serve as the eighth-consecutive year that the Lions will open their season in The City Beautiful.

2022 Season Ticket Memberships start at just $18 per match, complete with year-round events and benefits. More information on Memberships and seat locations can be found at the link here.



Group tickets for 10+ people are also available for each match by completing the form here or by calling (855) ORL-CITY. Single-match tickets will be available starting in January. Fans can sign up for priority access to single-match tickets at the link here.



The Club and its supporters will again celebrate the start of another season, with full details and the schedule of 2022 Kickoff to Soccer events coming soon.



The Lions will feature at least six times in nationally-televised matches throughout the 2022 campaign, and Central Florida-based fans will once again be able to tune into locally-broadcast matches on FOX 35 PLUS.

The City home schedule is highlighted by visits from 2022 expansion side Charlotte FC, a visit each from Atlanta United and intrastate foe Inter Miami CF, along with matchups against the 2021 Supporters’ Shield Winner New England Revolution and reigning MLS Cup Champions New York City FC. In addition, four Western Conference sides will return to downtown Orlando in 2022 with LAFC, FC Dallas, the Houston Dynamo and Seattle Sounders all set to make trips to The City Beautiful throughout the campaign.

On the road this year, the Lions will head out west for back-to-back matches, taking on the LA Galaxy on Saturday, March 19, followed by a visit to Providence Park to face Western Conference Champion Portland Timbers on Sunday, March 27. The side will make its first visit to Austin in its inaugural matchup against the 2021 expansion side on Saturday, May 22 and is set to travel to Charlotte for the first time on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Orlando City will close out its 2022 MLS regular season with a Decision Day matchup against the Columbus Crew at Exploria Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 9 with kickoff time TBD.

The Lions’ full schedule can be found here and can be synced to your calendar at the link here.