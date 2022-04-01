Orlando City returns home to host LAFC on Saturday

article

Orlando City SC (2-1-2, 8 points) returns to Exploria Stadium this weekend, set to take on the Los Angeles Football Club (3-0-1, 10 points) on Saturday, April 2. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The match, presented by Heineken, will be locally televised on FOX35 PLUS and LionNation TV, with radio coverage on Real Radio 104.1 in English and Acción 97.9 FM in Spanish.

"In front of us is a rival that, as the last two, is a bit unusual. In the last two years, we primarily played against the teams in the Eastern Conference, but at the same time it’s a team that we faced in the bubble in an unforgettable night that we had," Head Coach Oscar Pareja said of Saturday’s opposition.

"They have a different coach now, but have a good base of returning players. They’re a team that is aggressive, with initiative and very good players, especially up front. It’s another good opportunity for us to keep growing."

Saturday will serve as just the fourth matchup between the Lions and LAFC throughout Club history, the last of which took place in the Quarterfinals of the MLS is Back Tournament nearly two years ago. City defeated its Western Conference opposition via penalty shootout, thanks to a 90th minute equalizer from João Moutinho.

City enters the weekend after battling to a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers this past Sunday. Júnior Urso found the back of the net in the 52nd minute for the visitors, with Alexandre Pato earning the assist on the finish. The home side would be reduced to 10 men shortly after, but were able to split the points from the afternoon thanks to a Cristhian Paredes finish from the penalty spot.

Urso now leads the Lions with a pair of finishes this campaign, while five members of the side have each tallied an assist in 2022. City should also see Pedro Gallese, Sebastián Méndez and Facundo Torres available for selection this weekend, all returning from international duty with their respective nations.

LAFC comes into Saturday’s contest looking to keep its first place position in the Western Conference. The California side is coming off of a 3-1 win at home over the Vancouver Whitecaps, with defender Ryan Hollingshead scoring a brace on the night.

Carlos Vela leads LAFC in scoring this season, with four goals, while Hollingshead follows with two.

Following Saturday’s match, the Lions will host Chicago Fire FC at Exploria Stadium on Saturday, April 9. Kickoff for that match is set for 1 p.m. ET, with tickets available here or by calling (855) ORL-CITY.



