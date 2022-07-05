MLB All-Star Game voting: Who's on the final ballot?

article

The Midsummer Classic is just two weeks away. Dodger Stadium is getting ready to host Major League Baseball's 92nd All-Star Game on July 19, but the rosters still aren't set.

This year's voting system is a little different from years past, with voting broken down into multiple rounds in 2022. Just like every other year, the first round of voting let fans vote for any player at any position. From there, the top vote-getter from each league secured an automatic starting spot. Voting for phase one closed on June 30. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge snagged the American League's spot, amassing more than 3.7 million votes, while the National League's spot went to Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., who got just more than 3.5 million votes.

Aside from the automatic starters, the top two vote-getters at each position — and top four outfielders — in each league advance to the All-Star Ballot Finals, for which ballots opened Tuesday.

This is just for position players. MLB players will get to vote on the pitchers and reserve players. They pick five starters and three relievers from each league, as well as one position player from each league.

Then finally, Rob Manfred's Commissioner's Officer will get to pick six more spots on each roster — four pitchers and two position players.

So who can you vote for and how? Voting is open now on MLB's website here. Ballots will be open until this Friday, July 8, at 10:59 a.m. Fans can vote once every 24 hours.

Here's a full list of the finalists:

American League Finalists:

First Base

Ty France - Seattle Mariners

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - Toronto Blue Jays

Second Base

Jose Altuve - Houston Astros

Santiago Espinal - Toronto Blue Jays

Third Base

Rafael Devers - Boston Red Sox

José Ramírez - Cleveland Guardians

Shortstop

Tim Anderson - Chicago White Sox

Bo Bichette - Toronto Blue Jays

Catcher

Alejandro Kirk - Toronto Blue Jays

Jose Trevino - New York Yankees

Outfield

Loudres Gurriel Jr. - Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer - Toronto Blue Jays

Giancarlo Stanton - New York Yankees

Mike Trout - Anaheim Angels

Designated Hitter

Yordan Alvarez - Houston Astros

Shohei Ohtani - Anaheim Angels

National League

First Base

Pete Alonso - New York Mets

Paul Goldschmidt - St. Louis Cardinals

Second Base

Ozzie Albies - Atlanta Braves

Jazz Chisholm Jr. - Miami Marlins

Third Base

Nolan Arenado - St. Louis Cardinals

Manny Machado - San Diego Padres

Shortstop

Dansby Swanson - Atlanta Braves

Trea Turner - Los Angeles Dodgers

Catcher

Willson Contreras - Chicago Cubs

Travis d'Arnaud - Atlanta Braves

Outfield

Mookie Betts - Los Angeles Dodgers

Adam Duvall - Atlanta Braves

Starling Marte - New York Mets

Joc Pederson - San Francisco Giants

Designated Hitter

William Contreras - Atlanta Braves

Bryce Harper - Philadelphia Phillies

The 2022 MLB All-Star game is Tuesday, July 19 at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on FOX.