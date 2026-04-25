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Magic take 2-1 series lead with 113-105 victory over Pistons

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Published  April 25, 2026 3:51pm EDT
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ORLANDO, FL - APRIL 25: Desmond Bane #3 of the Orlando Magic drives to the basket during the game against the Detroit Pistons during Round One Game Three of the 2026 NBA Playoffs on April 25 2026 at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User

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ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Magic have taken a 2-1 series lead against the Detroit Pistons after a 113-105 victory on Saturday.

Desmond Bane and Paolo Banchero both provided a huge boost offensively with 25 points.

This was the first game held at the Kia Center for the 2026 NBA Playoffs. 

Orlando will next play on Monday at 8 p.m. in Game 4.

The Magic are two games away from a series victory and advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. 

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