Magic take 2-1 series lead with 113-105 victory over Pistons

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The Orlando Magic have taken a 2-1 series lead against the Detroit Pistons after a 113-105 victory on Saturday.

Desmond Bane and Paolo Banchero both provided a huge boost offensively with 25 points.

This was the first game held at the Kia Center for the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

Orlando will next play on Monday at 8 p.m. in Game 4.

The Magic are two games away from a series victory and advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.