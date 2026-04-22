New ramp to open at I-4 and Sand Lake Road interchange

The Brief A new I-4/Sand Lake Road ramp system opens May 2 to improve traffic flow. The loop ramp replaces left turn, easing congestion and boosting safety. The project is part of ongoing interchange upgrades through 2027.



The Florida Department of Transportation said it will open a new ramp system at the Interstate 4 and Sand Lake Road interchange.

The new ramp could open as early as May 2, aiming to improve safety and reduce congestion at one of Central Florida’s busiest corridors.

Local perspective:

The redesigned traffic pattern will provide more direct access to Turkey Lake Road for drivers traveling westbound on I-4 and Sand Lake Road.

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A new loop ramp will replace the existing left turn from westbound Sand Lake Road to southbound Turkey Lake Road, eliminating a movement that officials say contributes to traffic backups.

The update also modifies the westbound I-4 Exit 74A ramp, which will split to allow direct access to either Sand Lake Road or Turkey Lake Road.

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The project is part of a broader overhaul of the interchange, which was converted to a diverging diamond design in 2024 and is expected to remain under construction through 2027.