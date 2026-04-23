Ormond Beach woman remains hospitalized weeks after being run over on beach, son says

The Brief A woman is still hospitalized nearly six weeks after being run over by a pickup truck on Ormond Beach, according to her family. Florida Highway Patrol says she was struck during a U-turn near Andy Romano Park, and the driver backed over her. The driver has been cited for multiple violations and faces a misdemeanor charge as the investigation continues.



A woman who was sunbathing on the sand in Ormond Beach last month when she was struck by a pickup truck remains hospitalized nearly six weeks later, according to her family.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators said the woman, identified by family as Daisy Hernandez, was lying on the beach near Andy Romano Park when a driver attempting a U-turn ran over her. Authorities said the truck’s front tires rolled over her, and the driver backed up over her during the incident.

What they're saying:

Her son, who traveled from Puerto Rico to be with her, said she suffered severe injuries to her rib cage and lungs and spent nearly a month in intensive care at Halifax Health before being transferred to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville for further treatment.

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"She is having a difficult [time] breathing," Bryan Hernandez said, adding that recovery has been slow, and the family is taking things day by day.

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The driver, identified as Aldo Serafini, was cited for multiple violations, including improper U-turn, expired registration, failure to obey driving restrictions, and operating without headlights.

Troopers also said he was not wearing required prescription glasses at the time of the crash. He faces a misdemeanor charge related to the incident.

Authorities continue to review the case.