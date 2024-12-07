Magic Forward Franz Wagner out indefinitely with torn oblique, team says

The Orlando Magic will be down another star player for a significant period of time.

The team announced Saturday that Forward Franz Wagner will be out with a torn right oblique. The injury is the same one that fellow Forward Paulo Banchero suffered earlier in the season.

Wagner suffered the injury against the Philadelphia 76ers and will be re-evaluated in four weeks, according to the team.

The team said his return will be dictated by how he responds to treatment.

The Magic currently sit at 3rd in the Eastern Conference standings with a 16-9 record.