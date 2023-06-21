Lionel Messi's highly anticipated Inter Miami CF debut sends ticket prices soaring into the thousands

Lionel Messi is set to make his highly anticipated Inter Miami CF debut in July – and the news is sending resale ticket prices into the thousands.

Inter Miami CF owner Jorge Mas told reporters Monday the Argentine soccer superstar is set to play with the team for the first time on July 21, FOX News reports. Inter Miami CF will host Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup Match on 8 p.m. that Friday at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Mas also said Inter Miami CF is working to increase the stadium's capacity by about 3,000 seats.

"We are gearing up to do that work in the next four weeks. Every game will be sold out," he said. "The demand for tickets has been 10 times what we can handle on a season ticket basis."

That demand is evident in just how much resale ticket prices have skyrocketed on Ticketmaster and StubHub.

Most expensive Messi debut tickets cost over $15,000 each

The get-in price for that match on July 21 is $1,237 at the time of this writing. That'll get you a single ticket in the standing support section. For an actual seat, you'll have to dish out at least $2,476 – and that's for the 10th row.

The most expensive tickets can be found at center-field, second row. Got $10,000?

Screenshot of Ticketmaster

On StubHub, the get-in price is $1,079 for a single general admission ticket. The most expensive ticket is going for $15,750 in sideline section 113.

Screenshot of StubHub

Messi is coming to Orlando this fall

If you miss Messi's debut, Inter Miami CF is scheduled to play two more home matches shortly after July 21: July 25 against Atlanta United FC and August 20 against Charlotte FC.

Inter Miami FC is also scheduled to make the trip up north to face Orlando City at Exploria Stadium on September 24. Tickets for that match will cost you a few hundred dollars on Ticketmaster, as of the time of this writing.

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 13: Lionel Messi celebrates after their sides third goal by Julian Alvarez of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium on December 13, 2022 in Lusail Expand

Inter Miami CF schedule

Here's a look at the Inter Miami CF schedule post-Messi's debut: