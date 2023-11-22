Joe Exotic squashes beef with injured FSU QB Jordan Travis after threatening to sue him: 'Keep the spirit up'

Two months after Joe Exotic threatened legal action against one of the country's best quarterbacks, the Tiger King himself is now seemingly calling for a ceasefire.

Back in September, the Tiger King himself was looking for an attorney to sue Florida State QB Jordan Travis for dropping merch depicting him as the "College King" as he sat on a throne with two tigers by his side. Over the weekend, the Seminoles standout was carted off the field with a college career-ending injury – and Joe Exotic is seemingly calling for a truce.

The 2024 presidential candidate, who is currently serving a federal prison sentence for allegedly trying to hire two different men to kill competing conservationist Carole Baskin and other wildlife-related charges, shared a "get well soon" post on Instagram in support of Travis.

"Jordan, everything is fun and games but when a man is down a man is down," Joe Exotic wrote. "Get well, keep the spirit up, you will be back just as I will be back. Make it back on that field and I make it home and we can both be the Tiger King.

"Just wish President Biden cared about us as much as we all care about eachother. Sending you prayers."

Travis commented on the post, "Appreciate you. Joe for president."

The exchange between Joe Exotic and Jordan Travis comes about two months after the Tiger King star took to social media to air out some grievances he had with the standout athlete. Travis' management company released Tiger King-inspired apparel after the Seminoles quashed LSU and Clemson earlier in the season.

The T-shirts didn't sit well with Joe Exotic, who said at the time he was looking for an attorney to sue Travis and all other companies selling Tiger King-related merchandise.

"Jordan Travis was 6 years old when I became The Tiger King, it is my trademark, my intellectual property and I'm sick of others cashing in on my Trademark just because President Biden cares nothing about me being wrongfully in prison in America," Joe Exotic said on X at the time. "I will give ANY ATTORNEY 80% of a settlement to sue Jordan Travis and ALL companies selling stuff using Tiger King. Time quarterbacks and anyone else in this country stops stealing from others, which attorney would like to take this multimillion dollar case? DM me!"

He continued, "Until Jordan Travis walks in a cage with 20 full grown tigers and kisses them on the head, leave the Tiger King business to me."

Content warning: The embedded post below has explicit language

Travis was carted off the field after suffering a hit in the first half of Saturday's matchup against North Alabama. His leg got caught underneath a defender after a scramble and left the game with an air cast on his left leg, FOX News reports.

The injury marked the end of Travis' college career, he said on Instagram.

"Although the injury I sustained on November 18th, 2023, marks the end of my Seminole playing career, the great memories created here at FSU will never fade," he said.

Travis, a Heisman contender before his injury, will likely rehab his injury and enter the NFL Draft, per FOX News. Leading up to his injury, the QB had 2,756 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes on the season.

FSU is set to face in-state rival Florida at 7 p.m. Saturday.