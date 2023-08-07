Just three days before their first preseason game against the New England Patriots, the Houston Texans have named second-overall pick CJ Stroud as their starting QB for Thursday's game.

The team released an unofficial depth chart on Monday headed by the rookie, with 3rd year QB Davis Mills, and veteran Case Keenum serving as reserves.



For weeks during training camp, the Houston Texans have been hesitant to outright name a starting Quarterback. The team repeatedly stated that there would be a competition to decide who would be the starting signal caller for the team.

After a successful set of practices, the team finally felt comfortable with the rookie's ability to make quick decisions and properly read plays and named him the tentative starter for preseason game one.