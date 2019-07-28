Harvick follows win with pole at Pocono Raceway

article

Kevin Harvick is 0 for Pocono.

He's going to start first at the track for the first time in his career. Harvick would like to finish first for the first time, as well, and erase one of the dubious marks in his otherwise stellar career. Harvick has never won at Pocono: 0 for 37. Harvick, the 2007 Daytona 500 winner and 2014 Cup champion, has won at every active track except Pocono and Kentucky.

"We'd love to cross this one off," Harvick said. "It's been a successful race track."

Harvick turned a lap of 174.058 mph Saturday to take the NASCAR Cup pole at Pocono Raceway, following up his first victory of the season last week at New Hampshire with another strong run for the No. 4 Ford.

Harvick helped Ford sweep the front row and claim the top three spots in the field. He'll be joined on the front row for Sunday's 400-mile race by reigning Cup champion Joey Logano. Aric Almirola, Harvick's teammate at Stewart-Haas Racing, is third.

Erik Jones and Austin Dillon complete the top five.

Harvick won his fourth pole of the season and 29th of his career. He hasn't exactly flopped at Pocono, where he was second in both 2017 races. He finished fourth in both races last season and was 22nd this season in the June Pocono race.

"There's not a race that we go to that we don't think we can win," Harvick said.

He's never had a better chance than he will on Sunday.

