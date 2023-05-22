Green Bay hosts NFL Draft 2025

article

Green Bay will host the 2025 NFL Draft, the NFL announced Monday, May 22.

The draft, presented by Bud Light, will take place in Green Bay, inside and around iconic Lambeau Field and Titletown.

"The Draft has become our biggest offseason event hosted in different cities and spectacular locations across the country, and we are excited to work with the Packers and Discover Green Bay to bring the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay and iconic Lambeau field," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "With the help of numerous local partners on the ground, our prospects and fans will be treated to an incredible week-long experience that shows off the city of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin."

As part of the week-long event, Green Bay will host a slate of Draft activities including a variety of community events and the NFL Draft Experience – the league's interactive football theme park. Draft Experience will provide fans a free opportunity to take part in participatory games, enjoy interactive exhibits, musical performances, autograph sessions and photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

"This is an incredible day for the Packers, Greater Green Bay and the entire state of Wisconsin as we are excited and honored to be selected to host the 2025 NFL Draft," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy "The Packers have a rich and proud history that goes back to the early days of the NFL and are the only community owned team. That connection to our League's heritage combined with the great passion Packers fans will bring will make the Draft a memorable event for those in attendance and NFL fans watching around the world."