Gator fans pulling for upset over top-ranked Alabama

Even at home, the Florida Gators are the double-digit underdog against Alabama.

But, Gator fans will bring the energy from the stands and expect an upset.

"Defense starts upfront. I think that d-line can cause havoc. Of course, us, Gator Nation coming in loud," Florida fan Jimmy said.

Florida doesn’t get to play Alabama every season. So when it does, Gator Nation comes out in full force.

"Just happy to be back, happy to go to the game," Florida fan Melissa Abercrombie said.

The 11th ranked Gators have the chance to knock off the top-ranked Crimson Tide in front of a sold-out Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Tailgaters were out early preparing for the big game.

"This is what football’s about, right. The last game I went to was Auburn 2019. I’m looking forward to being louder than that," Jimmy said.

No matter the outcome, fans are happy to cheer on their team in person.

"We’re hoping for a win, but we’ll see what can happen on the field. Hopefully, we can just play well and everyone can be happy with the result," Abercrombie said.

Florida hasn’t beaten Alabama since 2008.