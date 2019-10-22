Game Time Tunes: List of Houston Astros’ walk-up songs

article

When you hear a baseball player’s walk-up song, you are getting a peek into the tunes that get them ready to Swing for the Ring.

Thanks to the Astros website, FOX 26 has compiled a list of songs that some of your favorite Houston Astros listen to that help boost their energy and give them the swag they need to #TakeitBack!

Take a look to see if you have these songs on your playlist:

Jose Altuve: Firestone by Kygo, featuring Conrad Sewell

Michael Brantley: Walk Thru- Rich Homie Quan, featuring Problem

Alex Bregman: Old Town Road- Lil’ Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Robinson Chirinos: Nothing is Impossible- PlanetShakers

Gerrit Cole: Gimme Shelter- The Rolling Stones

Carlos Correa: La Romana- Bad Bunny

Chris Devenski: Never Quit- Benjah

Aledmys Diaz: Rie Y Llora- Celia Cruz

Yuli Gurriel: No Mas Mentiras (Remix)

Will Harris: The Man Comes Around: Johnny Cash

Josh James: Fireman- Lil’ Wayne

Jake Marisnick: Party Up- DMX

Collin McHugh: Come Together- Gary Clark Jr.

Wade Miley: Hillbilly Deluxe- Brooks & Dunn

Roberto Osuna: La Player (Bandolera)- Zion & Lennox

Brad Peacock: Smoke a Little Smoke- Eric Church

Ryan Pressley: Enemies- Shinedown

Josh Reddick: Also Sprach Zarathustra: Sunrise- Richard Strauss, and Thief- Ookay

Hector Rondon: Caro- Bad Bunny

Joe Smith: My Kinda Party- Jason Aldean

George Springer: Butterfly Effect- Travis Scott

Justin Verlander: ‘Till I Collapse- Eminem

You can watch the World Series on FOX 26 on Tuesday, Oct. 22 and Wednesday, Oct. 23.