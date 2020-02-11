FSU adds LSU to '22, '23 schedules for Labor Day Weekend series

article

Florida State on Tuesday announced it has added matchups against LSU to its 2022 and 2023 schedules. The two teams will meet over Labor Day Weekends at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Sept. 4, 2022, and at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium on Sept. 3, 2023.

“I’m excited about this series,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “Florida State has a rich tradition in Louisiana, the home of many former Seminoles including Warrick Dunn and Travis Minor, and all three of our national championship teams had at least one player from Louisiana. It continues to be an important area for us now. We added two players from Louisiana in our first signing class, and it will be great for them and other future Noles to be able to play back in their home state. This series matches two of the iconic brands in college football, and I know our fans will have a great time in New Orleans and Orlando. I want to thank our administration for all their hard work on this and for continuing to pursue first-class experiences for our student-athletes.”

Florida State leads the all-time series with LSU 7-2 and has won four straight against the Tigers. The series dates back to the 1968 Peach Bowl, but the 2022 game matches the teams for the first time since 1991. FSU and LSU have played seven times in Baton Rouge, once in Tallahassee and once in Atlanta. The Seminoles are 73-71-6 all-time against current members of the SEC.

The Seminoles will return to Camping World Stadium for the first time since defeating No. 11 Ole Miss to start the 2016 season and is 9-0-2 all-time in Orlando.

“We are so excited to bring yet another thrilling kickoff game to Orlando, and we look forward to hosting college football fans from around the globe for this incredible matchup,” Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan said.

The Seminoles will open the 2020 season on Sept. 5 against West Virginia in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In 2021, FSU will host Notre Dame at home on Labor Day.

