Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in Port Orange, officials say

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The Brief The crash took place around 8:55 p.m. Police say the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV driver was not injured and remained at the location of the crash.



A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle is under investigation in Port Orange.

According to the Port Orange Police Department, officers responded around 8:55 p.m. on Saturday, to the intersection of Ridgewood Avenue and Kirbly Place following reports of a traffic collision.

Police say the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was not injured and remained at the location following the crash.

Authorities have not released the identities of those involved, citing the ongoing investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has additional information to come forward. Witnesses can contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Garay at 386-506-5838.

The crash remains under investigation.