Former UCF players look to impress NFL scouts at pro day

The University of Central Florida had nearly a dozen former players participate in Pro Day on Friday.

"They want to know what am I good at, what do I think I'm good at and what stuff do I need to work on," offensive lineman Cole Schneider told reporters. "Stuff I'm good at is, I have quick feet, I can work the outside. I can get my hips around. I left it all out there and did everything I could."

Players were tested on things like their broad jump and 40-yard dash, and went through several workouts, including the three-cone drill and shuttles.

There were plenty of scouts on hand, and even UCF head coach Gus Malzahn was in the building.

"I thought a lot of my routes were pretty smooth. My running, I improved that a lot too…It’s kind of surreal right now being in front of ya’ll," wide receiver Brandon Johnson said.

Former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton attend both Florida State and UCF's Pro Day.

He's trying onto get as many eyeballs on him as he can, and he wants to prove he's still got ‘it’.

"I wouldn’t be out here if I wasn’t confident in myself to go get it done. I still feel like I can ball. I still feel like I can be one of the best quarterbacks in the world," Milton said.

Whether these players are drafted or become un-drafted free agents, they're all vying for a coveted spot on an NFL team.

The NFL Draft kicks off with the first round on April 28.

