Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett dead after drowning in Florida: reports

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett has died in an apparent drowning on a Florida beach, according to multiple reports. The NFL and other organizations posted news of Mallett's death early Tuesday evening.

Mallett played collegiate football for one year at the University of Michigan before transferring to the University of Arkansas, where continues to hold the records for all-time single-season passing yards (3,869 in 2010) and single-season passing touchdowns (32 in 2010).

University of Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek tweeted a brief statement on Mallett's death.

"Our @RazorbackFB family lost an incredibly special person today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Ryan Mallett."

COLUMBIA, SC - NOVEMBER 06: Quarterback Ryan Mallett #15 of the Arkansas Razorbacks talks to his offensive line on the sidelines during a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 6, 2010 in Coumbia, South Caroli Expand

The All-SEC standout was drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft and played alongside Tom Brady under the leadership of Head Coach Bill Belichick.

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 27, 2015: Quarterback Ryan Mallett #7 of the Baltimore Ravens walks off the field after a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on December 27, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by: 2015 Nick Camm Expand

"I am extremely saddened by Ryan's tragic passing," Belichick wrote in a Tweet by the Patriots. "My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the many people whose lives he touched."

"We are saddened to learn of Ryan Mallett’s passing. Ryan was a tremendous person and a loyal teammate," the Ravens tweeted. "Our heartfelt condolences are with the Mallett family during this difficult time."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mallett family," the Texans said in a Tweet.

"The NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones," the NFL said in a statement as well.

Mallet spent seven years in the NFL which also included stints in Houston and Baltimore.

Mallett accumulated just eight starts over his 21 games of NFL experience. After retiring, Mallett went into coaching high school football, and in 2022, he was hired on as head football coach in White Hall, a community about 40 miles south of Little Rock, Arkansas.

A spokesperson for the White Hall School District said they were in the process of getting the high school football team together to inform them of the news and provide any support.

"It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett," the district wrote in a Facebook post. "Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers."

The incident reportedly occurred in Destin, according to Deltaplex News in Arkansas. Mallett was transported from a beach to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, the outlet reported.

FOX 35 News has learned that the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning "that claimed the life of a tourist in the Gulf of Mexico," but the agency would not confirm if the drowning victim was Mallett.

"Lifesaving measures were immediately undertaken but the man was pronounced deceased at the Destin Emergency Room."

Mallett was 35.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.